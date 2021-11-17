UrduPoint.com

11 Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:36 PM

The district administration on Wednesday arrested 11 shopkeepers from Pajgi Road for profiteering, lacking official price list and unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday arrested 11 shopkeepers from Pajgi Road for profiteering, lacking official price list and unhygienic conditions.

The officers of the district administration have also arrested two other shopkeepers for using chemicals in juice from Pajgi Road and sealed their shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed crackdown on profiteers and adulterators without showing leniency with anyone.

