11 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested 11 criminals across the district
on Thursday.
The police said teams raided various localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran,
Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,
1.3-kg heroin, 345-liter liquor ,12 pistols, four guns, 235 rounds and valuables.
