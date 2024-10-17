11 arrested, narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from them.

The criminals were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir,

Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns,

235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees.