11 Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers arrested 11 accused with narcotics and weapons on Saturday.

According to the police, the police arrested Zeeshan Zafar, Saqib, Ishtiaq, Qadeer, Shumail, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ali, Farid, Hassan Ijaz, Ahsan and Amanat Ali.

The police also recovered 20 liters of liquor, 3.5kg hashish and weapons from their possessions.

More Stories From Pakistan

