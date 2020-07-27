UrduPoint.com
11 Arrested, Narcotics,weapon Seized:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

11 arrested, narcotics,weapon seized:

The police arrested 11 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested 11 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Monday.

The police sources said policemen conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 3.

340kg hashish, 40 liter liquor, three pistols , one rifle and one revolver.

The accused were identified as Ahtisham, Imran, Munir Abbas, Nusrat Hayyat, MuhammadIshfaq, Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Abdul Samad, Umair, Ali Sheer and Javaid.

The police registered separate cases against them.

