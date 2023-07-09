Open Menu

11 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

11 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested 11 people on the charge of gambling in its jurisdiction.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid and arrested these people including Wajid, Iftikhar, Ehsan, etc.

red-handed while gambling on bond numbers.

The police sent them behind bars after recovering the bet money and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

