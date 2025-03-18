Open Menu

11 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

11 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Jhang Bazaar police on Tuesday claimed to arrest 11 people on charge of gambling on a snooker game.

Police spokesman said that teams on a tip-off conducted raid at a snooker club and nabbed 11 people including Sohail Khan,Sher Muhammad,Shahid Masih,etc.

red handed while gambling on snooker game.

The police recovered bet money of Rs.14,000/-,mobile phones and other items from their possession

Further investigation was underway.

