11 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Jhang Bazaar police on Tuesday claimed to arrest 11 people on charge of gambling on a snooker game.
Police spokesman said that teams on a tip-off conducted raid at a snooker club and nabbed 11 people including Sohail Khan,Sher Muhammad,Shahid Masih,etc.
red handed while gambling on snooker game.
The police recovered bet money of Rs.14,000/-,mobile phones and other items from their possession
Further investigation was underway.
