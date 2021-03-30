11 arrested on SOPs violations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen got eleven persons arrested on violations of the SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Accompanying DPO Hassan Iqbal and assistant commissioner city Rana Shoaib, DC took a round of city's business area where he got eleven persons arrested on SOPs violations and got shops closed which were open unnecessarily.

He ordered shopkeepers to close their businesses right at 6 pm from Wednesday.