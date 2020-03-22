11 arrested on violation of shops closure order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of pandemic Corona, Police have arrested 11 persons on violating orders for closure of shops and marriage halls.

According to police spokesman, Cantt police held five persons namely Inam Ullah, Nasir, Abdul Majeed, Syed Nair and Akram Ullah for opening restaurants, cafes while Saddar Wah police also arrested Shahid, Sabir and Mehmood for continuing their businesses.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested ShahJan, Rizwan and Nasir for holding marriage ceremonies.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people take preemptive measures to fight against Coronovirus.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kind of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Sallana Jalsa, Conference etc, other activities in Cinema Halls and Theaters, Jashan e Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/ Banquet hall have been banned in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.