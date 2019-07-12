UrduPoint.com
11 Arrested Over Gas Decanting In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:03 PM

Police have arrested eleven shopkeepers over gas decanting across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested eleven shopkeepers over gas decanting across the district.

Police said here on Friday that during continued drive against the illegal decanting,the police teams conducted raids at various areas including chungi no.

12, Niazi chowk, Nehang, Farooka and arrested 11 people over illegal refilling of gas.

They were--Sibtain, Dilawar, Imtiaz, Riaz, Muhammad Waris and others.

Police registered separate cases.

