11 Arrested Over Marriage Act Violations In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisalabad

The police arrested 11 managers of various hotels, restaurants and marriage halls on the charge of violating marriage act during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) The police arrested 11 managers of various hotels, restaurants and marriage halls on the charge of violating marriage act during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Monday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal along with police conducted surprise raids at various hotels, restaurants and marriage halls and found violations of marriage act.

She ordered to arrest the violaters including hotel managers from Executive Victoria-1, Executive Victoria-2, Garvaish Marriage Hall, Grand Cozan, Regency Grand, Star Marquee, Royal Palace, etc.

