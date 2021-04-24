11 arrested over selling sugar at excessive rate

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen has arrested 11 shopkeepers on charge of selling sugar at excessive rate.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Saturday that AC Jaranwala along with his team checked prices of sugar in the markets and found 11 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at high rate instead of government fixed rate.

The AC arrested these shopkeepers and sealed their shops till further action,spokesman added.