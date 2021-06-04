UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Arrested Over Wheelie, Rash Driving

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:08 PM

Police arrested 11 youths over wheelie, rash driving and installing unapproved registration number plates on motorbikes during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested 11 youths over wheelie, rash driving and installing unapproved registration number plates on motorbikes during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that one wheelers-- Haider Ali, Zain, Ahmed Javed, Yasin Khan, Ameer Hamza were caught from different parts of the city,while Hassan, Ilyas, Muneer Ahmed, and Sajid were held for rash driving.

Patrolling police team arrested Yasin from near 69-RB,Sheikhupura road over installing a fake registration number plate on motorcycle.

