11 Arrested Under Punjab Sound Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

11 arrested under Punjab Sound Act

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 accused for misusing loud speakers under the Punjab Sound Act here on Thursday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that according to Punjab Sound Act, no one was allowed to disturb environment and cause disturbance to people by playing music on loud speakers.

He said that different police stations including PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Chani Goth, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Civil Lines and PS Dhor Kot in separate raids arrested 11 persons for violating Punjab Sound Act.

Cases have been registered against the accused. Further probe was in process.

