11 arrested, weapons narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eleven accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police spokesman said on Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 2.

280 Kg Hashish, 2 Pistol 30 bore, 4 Gun 12 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from their possession.

The police also arrested a proclaimed offender. The arrested out laws were identified as Muhammad Kamran, Javaid Iqbal, Sarfraz, Nasar Mehmood, Muhammad Ashfaq, Akbar,Haris, Sohail, Amir, Mir Abdullah, Javaid Shehzad . Police have registered separate cases against them andstarted investigation.