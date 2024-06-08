11 Arrested With Drugs, Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Sargodha police on Saturday arrested 11 accused from across the district.
Police said that they raided various localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3kg heroin, 345 liter liquor, 12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
