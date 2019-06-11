11 ASI Promoted As SI
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abass Qureshi has issued the orders to promote 11 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) to Sub Inspectors (SI)
RPO issued these orders while chairing a meeting of departmental promotion committee at his office here on Tuesday.
The promoted Sub Inspectors included Saif Ullah from Gujranwala, Maqsood Ahmad and Rafaqat Ali from Sialkot, Zia Ullah, Mushtaq Ahmad, Zaka Ulllah, Muhammad Arif, Atif Baig from Gujrat, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, Ghulam Raza from Mandi Bahauddin.
On this occasion, RPO congratulated the promoted police officers and urged them to work hard for welfare of the masses.