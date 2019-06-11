UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 ASI Promoted As SI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

11 ASI promoted as SI

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abass Qureshi has issued the orders to promote 11 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) to Sub Inspectors (SI)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abass Qureshi has issued the orders to promote 11 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) to Sub Inspectors (SI).

RPO issued these orders while chairing a meeting of departmental promotion committee at his office here on Tuesday.

The promoted Sub Inspectors included Saif Ullah from Gujranwala, Maqsood Ahmad and Rafaqat Ali from Sialkot, Zia Ullah, Mushtaq Ahmad, Zaka Ulllah, Muhammad Arif, Atif Baig from Gujrat, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, Ghulam Raza from Mandi Bahauddin.

On this occasion, RPO congratulated the promoted police officers and urged them to work hard for welfare of the masses.

Related Topics

Police Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Mandi Bahauddin From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

6 minutes ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

42 seconds ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase ..

44 seconds ago

US Naval Commander calls of Naval Chief

46 seconds ago

Handsome amount earmarked in budget as subsidy for ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.