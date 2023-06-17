UrduPoint.com

11 ASIs Of Highway Patrol Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Eleven Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have been promoted as Sub Inspectors (SIs) in the Faisalabad region.

Spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Saturday that the promotion board reviewed promotion cases of 125 ASIs belonging to Punjab province and approved promotion of 111 ASIs including 11 ASIs belonging to Faisalabad region.

Among them included ASIs Irshad-Ullah Kalyar, Zafar, Irshad Ali, Atif Sardar, Tahir Ahsan, Mudassar Kaleem, Zaheer, Muhammad Akhtar, Zaheer Abbas, Shahid and Zaffar.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal congratulated the newly promoted Sub-Inspectors.

