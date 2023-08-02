11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 07:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :At least 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Punjab Highways Patrol Police Faisalabad region have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI).

Overall 73 ASIs of Punjab Highways Patrol Police were promoted to next grades on the approval of departmental promotion committee headed by DIG PHP Dr Athar Waheed.

The ASIs promoted from Faisalabad region included Saqib Saleem, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Javed Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Syed Ahmed, Tahir Javed, Mazhar Abbas, Aoun Haider, Sarfraz Ahmad.

