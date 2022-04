(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare Department caught 11 beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during the past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Sunday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and the professional beggars were handed over to the area police.