11 Beggars Caught
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:38 PM
The anti-beggary squad shifted 11 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 11 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Friday.
According to official sources, the beggar, including four men, seven women, were heldfrom --- Allied Morrh, Chenab Chowk, Sargodha road, Station Chowk, Jhang road and other areas.