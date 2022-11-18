UrduPoint.com

11 Beggars Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:38 PM

11 beggars caught

The anti-beggary squad shifted 11 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 11 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Friday.

According to official sources, the beggar, including four men, seven women, were heldfrom --- Allied Morrh, Chenab Chowk, Sargodha road, Station Chowk, Jhang road and other areas.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Sargodha Women

Recent Stories

Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet hol ..

Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet holes found

43 seconds ago
 No development without an equitable justice system ..

No development without an equitable justice system: minister

46 seconds ago
 OPC delegation meets Imran Khan, inquires after he ..

OPC delegation meets Imran Khan, inquires after health

2 minutes ago
 Women's ski season opens with Shiffrin-Vlhova slal ..

Women's ski season opens with Shiffrin-Vlhova slalom duel

2 minutes ago
 G-7 Plan to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil Export ..

G-7 Plan to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil Exports 'Ridiculous' - Trump Treasur ..

2 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens to public complaints

Aslam Iqbal listens to public complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.