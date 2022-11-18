11 beggars caught

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 11 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Friday.

According to official sources, the beggar, including four men, seven women, were heldfrom --- Allied Morrh, Chenab Chowk, Sargodha road, Station Chowk, Jhang road and other areas.