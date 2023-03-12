11 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Eleven habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded eight male and three female beggars from different parts of city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand, he added.