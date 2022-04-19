11 beggars caught in faisalabad

The social welfare department caught 11 beggars from various parts of the city on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught 11 beggars from various parts of the city on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said an anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and beggars were caught from Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Haq Baho Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad,Kamal Pur Interchange, outside GC University, Chenab Club Chowk, City Terminal, Millat Chowk,Karkhana Bazaar, Station Chowk, Jhal Chowk and Gulberg Road.