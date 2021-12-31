UrduPoint.com

11 Beggars Taken Into Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 07:08 PM

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 11 beggars here on Friday

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams handed over all the beggars to police for sending them behind bars and registration of cases against them.

They were caught from Raza Abad, Saddar Bazar, Jhang Road, D-ground, Satiana road, and Tariqabad.

