$1.1 Billion Allocated To Import Covid Vaccine, Positive Step For Health: Dr Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:18 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the health sector projects in the federal budget were of a very important nature which will help in coping with the effects of the global epidemic of Covid-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the health sector projects in the Federal budget were of a very important nature which will help in coping with the effects of the global epidemic of Covid-19.

She expressed these views while talking to APP, Dr. Rubaba said that around $1.

1 billion Dollars will be spent on importing vaccinations and Rs 100 billion was fixed for coronavirus emergency.

She said Rs 601 billion for nine less developed districts of Southern Balochistan would be instrumental in moving the backward areas on the path of development and improve the living standard of the local people.

She termed it a growth-oriented and investment friendly budget focused on public welfare.

