11 Bills Introduced On Private Members' Day In National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of 11 bills on Private Members' Day and all of them were referred to the relevant standing committees for further deliberations.

The sitting, comprising 165 agenda items, commenced with Speaker Asad Qaisar on the Chair.

The House witnessed presentation of 11 bills which included the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Controller General of Accounts (Appointment, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Chemical Fertilizers (Development Surcharge) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Safeguard Measures (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Transfer of Offenders (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Club (Administration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (section 292, 293 & 294) and the Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Seven other private members' bills were deferred on the request of movers or relevant ministers. These bills were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 140B); the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (section 325); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 179); the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 239) and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (Administration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

During the proceedings earlier, PTI lawmaker Amjid Ali Khan moved a motion to introduce the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 179) which related to retiring age of judges.

PPPP lawmakers objected on it and demanded the Chair to ensure proper discussion on such legislative proposals seeking Constitutional amendment.

Speaker Asad Qaisar asked to have detailed discussion on it in the Standing Committee but the PPPP lawmakers refused it and walked out of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, PPPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel pointed out the quorum and the Speaker Asad Qaisar suspended the proceedings till completion of quorum.

The proceedings started after an hour and took up the legislative business and other agenda items. However, consideration on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 179) was deferred following Chair's direction to move it after evolving consensus.

At the time of consideration of Calling Attention Notice regarding non-provision of interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for Islamabad International Airport, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that relevant minister would himself respond on the issue after some time.

The Chair deferred this notice on the request of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Later, a PPPP MNA Shahida Rehmani also pointed out the quorum and the House was adjourned to meet again on September 19 (Thursday) at 1100 hours.

