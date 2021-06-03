UrduPoint.com
11 Biological Labs Being Upgraded To Promote IPM, Reduce Pesticides

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Eleven government biological laboratories were being upgraded in Punjab to promote Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan to reduce pesticides application and control pests through biological means to lower cost and improve farmers' profitability.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said this while visiting to demonstration fields in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif on Thursday.

Talking to farmers, Saqib said that the demonstration fields would be used for farmers training on biological control techniques.

He said that this technique can be helpful in controlling pests keeping incidence below the economic threshold level (ETL).

He said that agriculture officials were extending technical guidance to farmers for cotton crop care.

He said that white fly was dangerous cotton pest which is nurtured on host plants and shifted to cotton upon sensing favourable conditions.

Saqib directed field formations to continue pests scouting of cotton crop.

He advised spray of extract of colocynth traditionally called 'Kortuma', Neem and tobacco on host plants of white fly to prevent the pest from developing into a colony.

A letter has already been sent to field formations in the cotton belt with the advice, he added.

Saqib said, it was being recommended that farmers should delay first spray application on cotton. He said, cotton seed germination strength and per acre plant population was better this year compared to the previous year.

He advised farmers to better control pink bollworm for higher cotton production. For prevention of pink bollworm incidence, farmers should remove cotton sticks from around the cotton field and bury flowers affected by pink bollworm. Director agriculture extension DG Khan Mahr Abid Hussain and other officials were present.

