11 boats seized over water contamination at Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 11 motor boats were seized for contaminating water and damaging the environment at Rawal Dam, a major reservoir supplying water to Rawalpindi.

A joint operation was conducted by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Fisheries Department, following public complaints of water contamination, assistant commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed told APP on Tuesday.

He said ICT administration had already banned boating in Rawal Dam by imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The motor boats had been handed over to the relevant police station for further legal action, he added.

Saeed urged the masses to cooperate with the civil administration and avoid boating in the water reservoir.

