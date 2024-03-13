Open Menu

11 Booked For Attacking Muzaffargarh Private College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

11 booked for attacking Muzaffargarh private college

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Kot Addu Police Wednesday booked 11 persons involved in alleged attack and outbreaking violence in local private college.

The police have registered case against the accused and started investigations.

