11 Booked For Collecting Hides Illegally

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

11 booked for collecting hides illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 11 persons for collecting hides illegally and recovered 152 sacrificial animal skins from their possession during second day of Eidul Azha.

According to police spokesman, police have registered cases against all of them in relevant police stations.

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana appreciated police officials for conducting operation for arresting such persons who were forbidden to collect sacrificial animal skin.

The CPO said only those organizations and welfare institutions were allowed to collect animal skins who had the permission certificate issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

