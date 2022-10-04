11 booked over dengue SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The health department teams registered cases against eleven shopkeepers over violation of anti-dengue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The health department teams registered cases against eleven shopkeepers over violation of anti-dengue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in the district on Tuesday.

So far 565 cases have been registered against shopkeepers over SOPs violations during the current season, said Dr Zulqarnain, District Programme Coordinator.

He said that inspection of hot spots continued and dengue larva is being eliminated through chemicals.