11 Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:06 PM

11 booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught eleven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught eleven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

A police source said on Monday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district including chak 91 SB, Bucha Kalan,Kot momin,Jhawariyan and its surroundings and caught 11 persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Those caught included--Razaq, Ijaz, Shoukat, Muhammad Nawaz, Javaid,Mohsin and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities police registered separate cases against the pilferers.

More Stories From Pakistan

