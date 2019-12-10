11 booked over water, power theft in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force and Irrigation authorities have caught another Eleven (11) people involved in electricity and water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :FESCO task force and Irrigation authorities have caught another Eleven (11) people involved in electricity and water theft across the district.

Police source said on Tuesday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Mozza Barn, Salatwala, Farooka, Boharri Wala and others areas of the district and red handed caught 8 people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Irrigation authorities also arrested three farmers over illegally watering farms from government canal.

The others were: Muhammad Iqbal, Asif, Ahsan Ullah, Abdul Hameed, Aslam, Ghulam Hussain, Jabbar and others.

On the separate reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.