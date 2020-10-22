UrduPoint.com
11 Booked Over Water Theft

Thu 22nd October 2020

11 booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Irrigation authorities caught eleven (11) farmers involved in water theft, police source said on Thursday.

Irrigation authorities conducted raids in villages Shahpur,ghullapur and Dhareema and caught 11 farmers over using irrigation water illegally from government canals.

Those involved in water pilferage included : Rafique, Nawaz, Zulfiqar, Mumtaz, Zafar,Yaqoob,Muhammad Ayub,Iqbal,Abdul Rehman,Muhammad Sher and Ramzan. On the reports of concerned authorities the police registered separate cases.

