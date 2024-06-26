Open Menu

11 Booked Over Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The irrigation authorities caught 11 farmers involved in stealing water from canals,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Chak 29 NB,Chak 28 NB,Chak 61 NB and Hujjan and caught 11 farmers including Tahir Abbas,Asad,Nawaz,Pervaiz,Abdul Ghafoor and others over stealing water.

The police have registered separate cases.

