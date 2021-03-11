11 booked over water theft in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers on the charge of water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers on the charge of water theft across the district.

According to police, Irrigation authorities conducted raids at village Mateela, 98 SB, Mid Ranja and caught 11 farmers who were irrigating their farms from government canals.

They were�Gulzar, Iftikhar, Rafique Hussain, Shaukat and others. On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.