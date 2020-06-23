11 booked over water theft in Sargodha

Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers involved in water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers involved in water theft across the district.

Police said on Tuesday, Irrigation authorities conducted raids at village Mateela, Ahmadwala, Vijh, Mid Ranjha and caught 11 farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They were-- Waris, Aslam, Iqbal, Gulzar, Sharif, Falak Sher,Pervaiz, Siddique and others.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.