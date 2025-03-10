11 Booked, Three Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration got registered cases against 11 retailers
and three others for making deductions in payment of pay orders to
deserving families in the district.
According to the district administration spokesperson on Monday, the pay orders
under Nigheban Ramadan package had been delivered so far to more than 200,000 families
in the district which is 80 per cent of the total target.
As many as 468 teams are engaged in the pay order distribution process in the district
under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir.
