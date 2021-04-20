11 boys schools in Attock fails to achieve enrollment targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Education Authority Attock Tuesday decided to initiate proceedings under PEEDA Act 2006(amended 2017) against the heads of 11 boys high schools for not achieving enrollment targets

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District education Authority Attock Tuesday decided to initiate proceedings under PEEDA Act 2006(amended 2017) against the heads of 11 boys high schools for not achieving enrollment targets .

The copy of the letter available to APP, states that on the basis of material placed before DEO((SE)Attock , it is concluded that negligence on the part of the heads towards their obligatory duties has been proved against them and punitive proceedings should be initiated vide PEEDA Act 2006 on charges of misconduct and inefficiency against them .

The school heads against whom punitive proceedings will be initiated include head of GBHS(Govt Boys High School) Kot Sundki , GBHS Fatehullah , GBHS Pourmiana , GBHS Bhoigar , GBHS Mahoora , GBHS Maira Sharif , GBHS Saghri , GBHS Injra , GBHS Pind Sultani , GBHS Gulial Kalan and GBHS Barwala.