11 Brick Kilns, 3 Boiler Units Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

11 brick kilns, 3 boiler units sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The environment protection department sealed 14 kilns including three boiler units in various parts of the district.

Deputy Director Umar Ashrat said here Friday that anti-smoke measures were in full swing to control smog in the district. He said that a fine of Rs 1.4 million had also been imposed on owners of brick kilns without zigzag technology.

The legal action was taken against Amjad Bricks kiln 58-JB, Manj Bricks kiln Chak No 6-JB, Dhilon bricks kiln, Abdul Jabbar bricks kiln 247-RB, Usman Bricks kiln Chak No 269-RB, Sahu bricks kiln Chak No 420-JB, Sardar kiln Chak No 219-Jb, Sabir and Sons bricks kiln Chak No 67-GB, Mustafa bricks kiln Chak No 65-JB and two others.

Meanwhile, the teams sealed two sizing units at Tahirpur, Jhang Road, and imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on owners, while Khalid Mahmood foundry near the Roshanwala bypass was sealed and a fine of Rs 100,000 was imposed.

