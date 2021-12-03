UrduPoint.com

11 Brick Kilns Sealed, 20 Others Get Rs 1.9m Penalty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

11 brick kilns sealed, 20 others get Rs 1.9m penalty

District administration sealed eleven (11) brick kilns and imposed Rs 1.9 million penalty on 20 others during a week long crackdown to contain smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :District administration sealed eleven (11) brick kilns and imposed Rs 1.9 million penalty on 20 others during a week long crackdown to contain smog.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, the environment protection department (EPD) launched a crackdown against vehicles and kilns causing smog across the region. The team that operated under the supervision of EPD deputy director Dr. Zaffar Iqbal imposed Rs 1.9 million fine on 20 brick kilns for operating without converting their brick baking facilities into latest zigzag technology and causing smog.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dr Zaffar said that 14 kilns owners have also been arrested after registration of FIRs against them.

During checking of smoky vehicles, the teams checked 2467 vehicles and challaned 743 of them while 35 other vehicles were impounded during the week long operation.

The environment department teams suspended fitness certificates of 279 vehicles and imposed fine worth Rs 463,000 on many others.

DD environment said that FIRs have also been got registered against fifteen (15 ) farmers for burning remains of crops while fine worth Rs 100,000 was imposed on many others. He said that Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed stern action against elements involved in causing smog adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed against violators.

He said that DC Amir Karim Khan has directed to make plan regarding two-stroke engine vehicles.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo par ..

At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

2 minutes ago
 Social media accounts of Pakistan Embassy in Serbi ..

Social media accounts of Pakistan Embassy in Serbia hacked: FO Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Japan's farm exports mark largest increase in Octo ..

Japan's farm exports mark largest increase in October

3 minutes ago
 Austria's ruling party meets to pick new head

Austria's ruling party meets to pick new head

4 minutes ago
 South Korea online shopping hits record high in Oc ..

South Korea online shopping hits record high in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.