11 brick kilns sealed, 20 others get Rs 1.9m penalty

District administration sealed eleven (11) brick kilns and imposed Rs 1.9 million penalty on 20 others during a week long crackdown to contain smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :District administration sealed eleven (11) brick kilns and imposed Rs 1.9 million penalty on 20 others during a week long crackdown to contain smog.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, the environment protection department (EPD) launched a crackdown against vehicles and kilns causing smog across the region. The team that operated under the supervision of EPD deputy director Dr. Zaffar Iqbal imposed Rs 1.9 million fine on 20 brick kilns for operating without converting their brick baking facilities into latest zigzag technology and causing smog.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dr Zaffar said that 14 kilns owners have also been arrested after registration of FIRs against them.

During checking of smoky vehicles, the teams checked 2467 vehicles and challaned 743 of them while 35 other vehicles were impounded during the week long operation.

The environment department teams suspended fitness certificates of 279 vehicles and imposed fine worth Rs 463,000 on many others.

DD environment said that FIRs have also been got registered against fifteen (15 ) farmers for burning remains of crops while fine worth Rs 100,000 was imposed on many others. He said that Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed stern action against elements involved in causing smog adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed against violators.

He said that DC Amir Karim Khan has directed to make plan regarding two-stroke engine vehicles.