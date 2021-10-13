11 brick kilns sealed, cases against owners

District Environment department, in a major operation during last 24 hours, sealed eleven brick kilns running on old technology harmful to environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District Environment department, in a major operation during last 24 hours, sealed eleven brick kilns running on old technology harmful to environment .

Commissioner Zahid Hussain,during inspection of different areas of district Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh had ordered to seal the brick kilns operating on old technology.

The environment department sealed eight brick kilns in tehsil Saddar Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh and registered cases against the owners.

According to official spokesperson kilns that were sealed included--- Randhawa Bricks company in 58-JB, Randhawa bicks company in Chak No 57-JB, Bashir Bricks Company 57-JB, Ittefaq Bricks Company Chak No 57-JB, Malik Bricks Company Chak No 57-JB, Rajpoot Bricks Company Chak No 57-JB, Malik Abbas Bricks Company Chak No 67-JB, Fiza Bricks Company Chak No 57-JB, and three kilns near Chiragabad Interchange.

The authorities warned that without the installation of zigzag technology across the division no brick kiln would be allowed to operate.

