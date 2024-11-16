11 bus passengers injured in fog-related accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) At least 11 passengers were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a small nullah in thick smog near Awan Chowk, Head Muhammad Wala, here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Khushab from Karachi, when it skidded off the road and fell into a small nullah.

As a result, 11 passengers sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to 10 people with minor injuries while one person was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The victims were identified as Ali, Ghulam Hussain, Ziaullah, Razia, Mohsin, Mudasir, Sofia, Zarmina, Arshad and Saleem Raza.