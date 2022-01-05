11 buses impounded over anti-corona SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The district transport department impounded 11 buses over violation of anti-corona SOPs, here Wednesday.

A team, supervised by Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Sarwar, during inspection of implementation of anti-corona SOPs in buses found that passengers in 11 buses were travelling without face masks.

The team impounded the vehicles and imposed fine on drivers.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on drivers over installation of LPG cylinders in passenger vehicles.

Meanwhile, anti-smog teams of the environment department imposed a fine of Rs 14,700 on smoke emitting vehicles on roads. They also got registered a case against a brick kiln owner.