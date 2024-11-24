Open Menu

11 Cases Against Medical Stores To Be Referred To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM

11 cases against medical stores to be referred to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to refer 11 cases against medical stores/clinics of quacks involved in different violations of Drug Control Act, to the drug court for trial.

The decision was made by the board during its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Qaisar Javaid. Inspection report of the drug inspectors relating to 25 cases against the medical stores/ clinics were reviewed in the meeting and decided to prosecute against 11 medical stores, which were running without drug sale licence and involved in sale of unregistered medicines.

The board adjourned three cases to the next meeting for verification of documents and other evidence in addition to issuing warning to 11 accused.

The ADC Headquarters, while reviewing inspection reports of the drug inspectors, ordered for immediate seal of medical stores running without drug sale licence and involved in sale of unregistered medicines.

He said that regular supervision of the sealed medical stores be ensured and prompt legal actions should be taken against the owners of the medical stores in case of breaking the seal by themselves.

He urged the drug inspectors to compile solid cases against the persons involved in sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs and said that the cases against them before the drug court be pursued effectively so that the enemies of human health could be taken to task.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters asked the police officers for preparing challans against the drug mafia swiftly for presenting them before the drug court for trial. He also urged the drug inspectors to perform their duties with dedication and commitment to root out the menace of spurious drugs.

CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Captain (retd) Dr. Muhammad Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Controller Muhammad Mohsin Asghar and others were also present.

