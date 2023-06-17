UrduPoint.com

11 Cattle Markets To Be Functional From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 11:13 PM

11 cattle markets to be functional from tomorrow

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that 11 cattle markets would be set up in the provincial capital in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that 11 cattle markets would be set up in the provincial capital in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting with regard to Eid-ul-Azha arrangements and anti dengue measures here on Saturday, he said that eleven cattle markets including one in Shahpur Kanjra would be functional in the city from tomorrow.

The commissioner said that no tax and fee would be charged from temporary cattle markets. He directed the Deputy Commissioner and assistant commissioners to remain in field to keep city clean on Eid.

This time Saggain cattle market would be set up in Dosaku Chowk, he added.

Randhawa further said that 106 offal collection points had been established in the provincial capital. He said that machinery would be provided in cattle markets to cope with rain water. The waste collection operation of Lahore Waste Management Company would continue on three days of Eid-ul-Azha and zero waste operation on fourth day, he maintained.

