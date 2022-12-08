UrduPoint.com

11 Centres Setup For Treatment Of Leishmania Patients In SW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Health Department has setup 11 centers for early diagnosis and treatment of leishmania patients in South Waziristan tribal district.

Dr Shamsur Rehman, District Health Officer, South Waziristan said that the centers were equipped with necessary diagnoses equipment and technicians for prompt diagnoses and treatment.

Talking to reporters here, Dr Shams ur Rehman said all non-operational centers were made operational despite limited financial resources.

He said that the campaign against polio continued and the district would be made polio-free soon. He advised parents to bring their children to nearest hospitals and basic health units in case vaccinators did not come to their homes.

Dr Shams said that polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the best available option to eradicate it.

