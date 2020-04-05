UrduPoint.com
11 Clinics Sealed For Violation Of Lockdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 11 medical clinics for violation of lockdown while encroachments were also removed in board Bazaar, said a press release issued here Sunday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara checked bazaars and shops in Dabgari, Ramdas and other localities and sealed 11 clinics for opening their facilities in violation of ban and arrested 11 persons.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Abdul Wali carried out anti-encroachment operation in Board Bazaar and arrested 9 persons after demolition of their encroachments.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar has appealed the people for extending cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the spread of Corona virus and restricting themselves to their houses and avoiding unnecessary roaming.

