11 commercial plots sealed over fee non-payment

Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:14 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed 11 commercial plots over non-payment of commercial fee worth millions of rupees in Madina town area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed 11 commercial plots over non-payment of commercial fee worth millions of rupees in Madina town area.

According to FDA spokesperson here on Friday, enforcement team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked legal status of commercial plots and found 11 plots defaulter of commercial fees.

The sealed plots --26,28,42 and 44 in X-block. 51, 71-R, 2/A, 4/Z, 127,82 and 84. The owners have been directed to pay commercial fees immediately, thespokesperson added.

