11 Convicts Of May 9 Cases Transferred To Central Jail Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Eleven criminals convicted in the May 9 cases by the Military Court were transferred to the Central Jail Lahore here on Monday.
Those transferred to the jail include Muhammad Imran Mehboob, Ali Shah, Jan Muhammad, Ziaur Rehman, Ali Iftikhar, Abdul Hadi, Dawood Khan, Fahim Haider, Muhammad Hasher, Muhammad Ashiq Khan and Muhammad Bilawal.
Earlier, 12 out of 25 criminals were transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and now another 11 have been transferred to Lahore Central Jail. It should be noted that the Field General Court Martial sentenced 25 criminals involved in the May 9 tragedy.
